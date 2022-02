ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday. According to APD, the shooting happened in the area of Fourth Street north of Menaul.

APD reports that all officers involved are okay. No other information about what led up to the shooting has been released at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.