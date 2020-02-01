APD: Officer-involved crashes declining

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of Albuquerque Police involved crashes is down, and the department is giving credit to the extensive training their officers must go through before they hit the streets. That decline comes after a number of high profile fatal crashes that forced APD to make changes.

Over the years Albuquerque Police officers have been involved in crashes that kill innocent people, major traffic collisions and the run of the mill fender bender. These crashes have cost the city millions over the past few years.

“It’s very important to us that we’re driving the way we need to drive and we’re not causing crashes,” says Lt. Michael Meisinger.

Data from APD’s Crash Review Board show officers got into 225 crashes in 2019. APD says this number has gone down over the past few years, and they reportedly had more than 300 crashes in 2016.

Lt. Meisinger with the Albuquerque Police Academy says after a number of high profile crashes, they’ve had to increase their driver training every time an officer got into a crash. That also included remedial driver training.

“That could either be with the driving school. It could be with our emergency vehicle operation instructors. It could be on this brand new simulator,” says Meisinger.

Just this past month, the academy has been using a driver simulator device to add another element to the driver training process. It gives officers a number of different scenarios, like chases to typical daily traffic to deal with as they’re driving with the device.

The device was donated to the academy by the family of the boy who was killed by Officer Jonathan McDonnell in April 2017.

“They can learn awareness and it’s one of the places that you can simulate code run driving,” says Meisinger.

The academy’s goal is to keep each officer accountable and responsible for their driving.

KRQE News 13 asked APD for the crash numbers for 2017 and 2018, but have not gotten that information yet. So far, one officer has been through the simulator training since the Academy got it last month.