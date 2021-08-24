APD officer injured in shooting continues to recover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police officer most seriously injured in a shooting last week is on a long road to recovery. The family of Officer Mario Verbeck posted on his GoFundMe page stating he underwent surgery to repair damage to his left arm. He is resting and recovering.

Officer Verbeck was shot above his bulletproof vest. Verbeck and two other officers were shot last week as they were trying to confront James Ramirez and another man about a robbery. Police say Ramirez opened fire outside a Dutch Bros coffee on Juan Tabo.