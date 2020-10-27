APD officer injured in 5-vehicle pile-up on I-40 at Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers are at the scene of a five vehicle pile-up on westbound I-40 at Tramway on Tuesday, Oct. 27. APD reports that a patrol officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash that also involved a semi-truck.

The interstate is expected to be shut down to westbound traffic as the wreckage is cleared. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

