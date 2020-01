ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraiser was held Friday for the family of the two teens who died in a crash in Moriarty.

Workers and cadets at the APD Academy held a Frito pie lunch fundraiser. It was organized by Officer Vicente Martinez for the family of Pedro and Mateo Sandoval.

Officer Martinez has organized a number of fundraisers over the years, getting his entire family involved in the process. They raised a total of $4,600 with all proceeds going to the family.