APD officer fatally shoots dog during investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say an officer shot a woman’s dog after it attacked near Eubank and I-40 Friday. A spokesperson says the officer was investigating the woman for drugs when her large dog bit the officer in the knee. The officer fire one shot killing the dog.

