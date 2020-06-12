APD officer fatally shoots dog during investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say an officer shot a woman’s dog after it attacked near Eubank and I-40 Friday. A spokesperson says the officer was investigating the woman for drugs when her large dog bit the officer in the knee. The officer fire one shot killing the dog.
