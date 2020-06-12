APD officer fatally shoots dog during investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Looking out for seniors in the community. Silver Horizons will be distributing free groceries to low-income seniors including dry and canned goods, fresh produce, meat, and even pet food.

Seniors are encouraged to drive-up/pick-up goods while staying safely in their vehicles. Volunteers with Silver Horizons will load the free groceries into trunks or back seats while will limit contact and help keep everyone safe.