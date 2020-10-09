APD officer adopts dumped dog found during call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A puppy left for dead, put in a cage, and dumped in an alleyway is on his way to a better life. An Albuquerque Police Officer found and saved him during an unrelated call.

Prince, a rambunctious husky mix puppy met his new mom for the first time on Friday morning. APD Officer Maribel Molina is adopting him after a fellow officer, Jose Flores-Vela found him three weeks ago during a domestic violence call.

“My partner found him in the alley; in a super small cage. He had an injury on his nose, paws were bloody. The cage was not taken care of,” said Flores-Vela.

Molina says she heard the call about the abandoned pup come across the radio, shortly after Flores-Vela sent her a photo. “I told him right away I was interested if he didn’t have any owners,” said Molina.

Both of the officers say their hearts broke seeing the pup neglected. Molina was determined to give him a good home. For the past three weeks, she’s been preparing, buying food, treats, and toys hoping to eventually take Prince home.

“I was willing to do whatever it took to be able to adopt him,” said Molina. Friday morning, it was finally time. “It’s very exciting, he’s going to have a good home,” Molina said.

The officers say they were unable to track down the person responsible for dumping the dog.

