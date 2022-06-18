ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With auto theft still being a major concern for residents of the Duke City, the Albuquerque Police Department is giving them an extra layer of protection. They were putting vehicle identification numbers in cars in a parking lot off of Montgomery Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque.

They use a small amount of acid to imprint the VIN onto each window. The process only takes about five minutes. “We do this a couple of times a year to spread awareness to individuals on the importance of getting your VIN number attached to your vehicle,” said Officer Chase Jewell with APD. “Whether that be getting it etched like we’re doing here today or by getting it placed on stickers on the doorframe or anything like that for your car.”

Having your VIN on your car makes it easier to track if it does get stolen.