ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead along the railroad tracks in late July. The woman, pictured in what appears to be a grey covering, has dark brown or black hair. She also has a long tattoo on the outside of her left leg, stretching from her thigh down past her knee.

According to APD, the woman in the photo was found dead along the railroad tracks near 1324 1st Street NW on July 24, 2022. That area is near a distillery business, west of a mail services warehouse, and north of Mountain Road.

Police haven’t released any information about the nature of the case, or the suspected cause or manner of the woman’s death. If you have any information about who the woman is, call Albuquerque Police at 242-COPS (2677).