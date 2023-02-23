ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people have been shot and one person is dead Thursday in Albuquerque’s North Valley, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Police are investigating the scene at this time.

They say multiple people were found with gunshot wounds and one person was taken to the hospital, where they died from their wounds. It is unknown how many people were shot. It is also unknown if they have a suspect in custody. Police say there is currently no threat to the public. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.