ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has announced that its police service dog, Pira, has died. The three-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic joined APD’s K-9 Unit in March 2019.

The department reports that Pira was diagnosed with a severe illness and was not able to recover. She passed away on August 5, 2020. APD sends its condolences to Pira’s handler and partner, Officer Matthew Murphy.

