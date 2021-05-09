APD: motorcyclist paralyzed after overnight accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened over Saturday night downtown. Police responded to a crash just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Lomas Boulevard and 3rd Street where a motorcyclist crashed into a median.

Story continues below

The female motorcyclist was sent to UNM Hospital with critical injuries. Officials say after a CAT scan, it was discovered the woman has become paralyzed from the neck down.

Police say the woman was traveling eastbound on Lomas and struck the center median just east of 4th Street, causing her to lose control. They say alcohol may have a contributing factor but the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.