ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Not much information has been made available about a car crash on Montaño Road. Authorities said the crash happened Friday night.

According to a city official, a suspected drunk driver rear-ended another car on Montaño Road in northwest Albuquerque around 11:30.

A silver car was heading east when they were hit by a speeding Camaro. Authorities also said a passenger involved in the crash was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The Camaro lost control and rolled several times before hitting a cinder block wall.

Albuquerque police completed a DWI investigation on the driver of the Camaro, but there has been no word on the results.

Both drivers were also taken to the hospital, and it was reported passengers in both cars were also transported.