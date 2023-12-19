ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning. According to APD, officers responded to reports of someone being shot at Knockouts club around 1:30 a.m.

Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was located and was pronounced dead. Police say one person is currently detained while detectives interview witnesses.

No other information has been released at this time.