ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning. According to APD, officers responded to reports of someone being shot at Knockouts club around 1:30 a.m.
Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was located and was pronounced dead. Police say one person is currently detained while detectives interview witnesses.
No other information has been released at this time.