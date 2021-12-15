APD: Man found fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment near Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Wednesday afternoon.
- Crime: Video shows former Las Vegas police officer punch mail carrier
- Albuquerque: Off-road vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash located; community mourns for 7-year-old
- New Mexico: State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe
- Weather: Heavy snow, rain, and strong wind cause problems for Wednesday morning commute
- Español: Martes 14 de Diciembre 2021
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.