APD: Man found fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment near Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

