ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is dead Friday night after a bizarre crash near Carlisle and Menaul.

Officers were called out to a crash just after 6 p.m. involving two vehicles. After the crash, police say one of the drivers decided to leave on foot and walk westbound on Menaul. That’s when police say he was hit by another car.

He was transported to UNM Hospital where he later died.