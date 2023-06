ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder. It happened nearly three years ago.

Albuquerque Police Department said 27-year-old Roman Cerna shot and killed Chance Elkshoulder at a smoke shop on San Pedro north of Gibson in July 2020.

As investigators zeroed in on Cerna, and they said he began making plans to flee to Arizona.

He was taken into custody Friday, and prosecutors have already filed a pretrial detention motion.