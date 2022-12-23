ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque said they have been able to link two murders with a shooting on Christmas Day a few years ago. The incidents took place in 2019.

Albuquerque officials said they are searching for a suspect and vehicle that might have been involved in the murder of Christian Frescas and Paloma Sanchez. The suspect has also been linked to a third, non-fatal shooting on the same day.

Paloma Sanchez, Photo Courtesy of APD

In 2019, police reported a white SUV in the 100 block of Madiera SE was involved in a shooting that killed Sanchez. The shooting happened on Christmas Day in the early morning hours.

Christian Frescas, Photo Courtesy of APD

Also, early that morning, another shooting took place near the Lomas and Louisiana intersection. That incident killed Christian Frescas, who was known to frequent the area at that time as a part of a morning routine. The same SUV from the first early morning shooting was seen on surveillance video stopping where Frescas was. A person, unidentified, shot Frescas. He was left on the street and died from shooting injuries.

Minutes later, a third shooting was reported at 6901 Zuni SE. The same vehicle, which a victim reported as a white Tahoe, stopped, and a man with a mask demanded money from the victim. The victim was shot and survived.

Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.