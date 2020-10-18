APD makes 59 arrests in 6th Anti-Crime Operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE FILE / Albuquerque Police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced the completion of its sixth city-wide, Anti-Crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 59 offenders. A total of 261 offenders have been arrested since the beginning of the operation in August. Four firearms and six vehicles were also recovered.

This operation was conducted between Oct. 13 and 16 as a collaboration with State Probation and Parole, who worked with officers from the Field Services Bureau, Investigative Bureau, and Special Operations Bureau. A total of 61 outstanding warrants were cleared and 26 new felony arrests were made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss