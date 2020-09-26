ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Saturday they had completed their fourth city-wide anti-crime operation resulting in the arrest of 151 offenders since August 19. The most recent operation was conducted on Wednesday, September 23 through Friday, September 25.
A total of 36 offenders were booked into the Metro Detention Center. The majority of those arrests were of individuals with criminal histories of gun violence and property crimes. Officials say officers and detectives cleared 53 felony warrants, made 20 felony arrests, recovered nine stolen vehicles, recovered nine firearms, and issued 183 citations.
- Amy Coney Barrett: 5 things to know about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- Live: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- APD makes 151 arrests in anti-crime operations
- APD investigate overnight shooting in SE Albuquerque
- PTSD after COVID-19: ‘No doubt’ it’ll happen,’ says NIMH director