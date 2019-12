ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is getting a look at the Albuquerque Police Department’s lowrider.

APD posted photos to their Facebook page on Tuesday saying phase one of the project is in progress. The police unit has a new set of wheels.

The lowrider is part of the APD Youth Leadership program.

Phase 1 of the APD Lowrider is in progress! This lowrider is part of the APD youth leadership program #APDisABQThe… Posted by Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019