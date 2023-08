ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s death is being investigated. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they responded to the scene on Monday.

APD said they went to a home in the 300 block of General Hodges Street NE after a neighbor said they hadn’t seen the homeowner all day. The call allegedly reported suspicious information which could indicate foul play.

A dead man was found inside the home. Authorities are investigating.