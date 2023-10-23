ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque officials are investigating a crash. They’re searching for a vehicle that injured two pedestrians on Monday.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a truck hit two pedestrians at 1st Street and Arvada Avenue NW. Police were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

APD believes a Dodge Ram was heading north when it drove into the curb. The vehicle hit someone on a sidewalk, swerved, and hit another pedestrian. The truck fled the area, heading west on Arvada and then north on 2nd Street. The last time the vehicle was seen, it was passing Menaul Boulevard on 2nd Street.

The pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other had a broken arm.

Police think the truck is a white 1991-2001 Dodge Ram 1500 with a black headache rack with a broken passenger headlight.

If you have information about this case, contact police.