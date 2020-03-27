APD looking for person of interest in Christmas Day murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need the public’s help solving the murder of a 19-year-old Albuquerque woman.

On Christmas Day, Paloma Sanchez was shot and killed near Madeira and Kathryn SE. A white SUV was seen leaving the area.

A photo was taken from the 7-11 at San Mateo and Kathryn hours before the killing and police would like to speak with this man. If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. There is a $1,500 cash reward.

