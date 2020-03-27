APD looking for person of interest in Christmas Day murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need the public’s help solving the murder of a 19-year-old Albuquerque woman.
On Christmas Day, Paloma Sanchez was shot and killed near Madeira and Kathryn SE. A white SUV was seen leaving the area.
A photo was taken from the 7-11 at San Mateo and Kathryn hours before the killing and police would like to speak with this man. If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. There is a $1,500 cash reward.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico