APD looking for information about missing man tied to slain murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a missing man with connections to a murder suspect recently killed by police. Police say Inn Sohn, 46, has been missing since late August. The last person believed to have seen him was Matthew Montoya, who was shot and killed by APD officers Monday after he killed his own wife.

Police say Sohn and Montoya attended the same church. Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, Sohn was spotted in Durango, Telluride, and Norwood, Colorado. Sohn is 5-foot, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say Sohn was driving a 2014 brown Honda 4 door hatchback with a California license plate 7DTP255.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call APD at 505-242-2677.

