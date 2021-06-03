APD looking for 39-year-old woman last seen May 17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help tracking down a woman, they say may be a risk to herself or others. Nanette Romero was last seen on May 17 at the UNM Cancer Center, after traveling from her home in Espanola to Albuquerque to visit a friend.

APD says Romero has mental health issues and is not capable of caring for herself. APD says she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and also has an unknown tattoo on her left hand. APD says Romero is 4’11” tall, weighing 94 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

APD says she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia which could lead to dangerous behavior. If you know where she is call 505-242-COPS or her mother, Ms. Dela Sherwood at 505-614-5250, or court-appointed guardian/brother, Mr. Keith Romero at 505-484-5374.