ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has arrested two more suspects connected to the July 4 murder of Alfonso Aguilar.

Officers arrested Lacey Comrier, 40, and Joseph Griego, 28, for shoplifting on Sunday.

Officers learned the suspects had arrest warrants for the murder.

A third suspect, Juan Delarosa, was arrested in October for his supposed role in the shooting death.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arriving at the Luxury Inn on Central.

In the video, a group approaches Aguilar’s truck, and at some point, Aguilar is shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died four days later.

Delarosa is in jail awaiting trial. Comrier and Griego could face murder charges among other charges.