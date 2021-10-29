APD launching pilot program to better connect with 911 callers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a pilot program they say will better help those who call 911. The department is partnering with SPIDR Tech, an application that sends a text message to those who dial 911 from their mobile phones.

A message will let them know their call was received and that police have been notified. Callers can also give feedback on their experience with law enforcement. All messages are generated automatically and require no additional work from dispatchers or officers.

