APD launches program that allows community to attend police briefings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new program called Cop on a Corner. The program will give people the opportunity to attend police field briefings where they can talk with officers assigned to their neighborhoods.
Story continues below
- COVID Update: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order
- Press Conference: New Mexico to re-implement indoor mask mandate, various vaccine requirements
- Elections: City investigation finds more evidence in Gonzales mayoral campaign fraud allegations
- Business: Two New Mexico craft breweries win international awards
- Weather: Break from storms until Wednesday
This will include details about recent crimes in the area and crime safety tips. There are several happening throughout the month of August. Visit the city’s website for a list of meetings.