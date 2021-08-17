APD launches online portals in search of digital evidence in recent shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a way for members of the public to upload pictures and videos that might be evidence of recent crimes. The department has launched two online portals, one for the shooting at the Ojos Locos Cantina in Uptown last Thursday and another for the shooting at Washington Middle School.

Anyone with digital evidence that might be useful to investigators is encouraged to upload it there. APD plans to use the evidence portal for other high-profile cases in the future.

To send media about the Ojos Locos shooting, visit the Ojos Locos portal. To send media about the Washington Middle School shooting, visit the Washington Middle School portal.