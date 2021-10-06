APD launches new campaign to combat child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a campaign aimed at raising awareness for child abuse. The first video was released on Wednesday.

Through the ‘Speak Up, It’s Ok’ campaign, APD will be sharing a series of videos on its Instagram page geared toward children and teens. The final video is for parents.

They’re also working with the attorney general’s office to create a pamphlet for the courts. This will give judges tools including how to create a child-friendly courtroom with comforting items.