ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque police K-9 bitten by a rattlesnake is making a nice recovery.

Police say “Sjef” was in his kennel when the snake attacked him two weeks ago. Fortunately, he’s okay, but his face was incredibly swollen.

Now Sjef is looking a lot better, making his first public appearance this weekend. APD says the K-9 wanted to personally thank everyone who sent him well-wishes and support.