ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are bidding farewell to a beloved K-9 officer.

The department announced that Elly the bomb dog died on Tuesday. She was with the department from 2007 to 2015, conducting bomb sweeps for prominent figures like President Obama, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and late Senator John McCain.

Elly also helped the investigation into the Las Cruces Church bombings in 2015. APD called Elly an invaluable member of its bomb squad.