ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An APD K-9 officer is up for a big grant.

APD is asking the public to vote for Sjef in the Aftermath K-9 Grant. If you recognize the name, it may be because police say he has helped catch high-profile criminals like convicted cop killer Davon Lymon.

If Sjef gets enough votes, he could win the first prize of $5,000. APD says they would use the money to purchase another police service dog. They are trying to expand their unit from seven to 10 dogs in the near future.