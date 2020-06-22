APD issues Silver Alert for missing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 66-year-old Cheri Lynn Eicher. APD reports Eicher was last seen on Friday, June 19, 2020 at UNM Hospital when she was taken there from her group home in Rio Rancho.

Police say she walked away from the hospital. It is unknown what Eicher was wearing at the time. She is five-feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200-pounds and has silver hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from the beginning of Alzheimer’s and dementia and easily gets confused and lost. Eicher has previously shown up at 3332 Britt St. NE believing she still lives at the residence.

She may also be looking for her vehicle which is a white, 1999 Honda four-door with a New Mexico license plate that reads NBB860. Eicher lost her vehicle from a previous time that she disappeared.

The vehicle has not been located by her family. Eicher and her vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

If she is located, you are asked to contact her sister, Kris Hamilton at 505-440-4711 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.