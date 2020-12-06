APD issues Silver Alert for local woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help in locating Teresa Quintana. A Silver Alert was issued for her on Sunday.

Quintana is 62 years old, 5-foot six-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen at the Lovelace Hospital in downtown Albuquerque on Dec. 2. Quintana was taken to the hospital the day before but released without her family members being notified 24 hours later.

Quintana was originally admitted for a mental health evaluation. Her son reported she was experiencing a psychotic episode. He says Quintana suffers from schizophrenia, dementia, and is bipolar. It is believed Quintana could be headed to a shelter in Santa Fe and the shelter has been contacted.

If anyone has information on Quintana’s whereabouts, they are asked to notify APD or her son Christopher at 505-910-8526.