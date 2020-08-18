APD issues Silver Alert for Las Cruces man who traveled to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 66-year-old James Lawrence Turquette. APD reports Turquette left the Lovelace Women’s Hospital on Montgomery around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, August 17.

Police say he is driving a 2019 blue Jeep Wrangler with the New Mexico license plate ANPN14 and has his dog, a white Maltese “Lily”, with him. Turquette lives in Las Cruces but traveled to Albuquerque for his wife’s medical appointment.

Turquette is diagnosed with dementia, diabetes, and has PTSD. He was last seen wearing denim overalls, a sleeveless shirt with a “Newport, CA” logo on the front, and is wearing his hair in a ponytail.

Police report that officers should use caution when making contact with Turquette as he has a history with police.