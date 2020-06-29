APD issues Silver Alert for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Elizabeth Parr. APD reports Elizabeth was reported missing after leaving her residence in a white, 2004 Buick four-door SUV with the license plate HRZ512.

Police believe Elizabeth may be driving to Texas, believing she is supposed to meet people there. She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia which she takes medication for.

Due to her illness, Elizabeth’s driving privileges have been revoked. She is also medication dependent and needs anti-rejection medication due to a liver transplant. If you have any information on Elizabeth Parr’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.