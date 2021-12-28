APD issues Silver Alert for 80-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old Albuquerque man, Michael Bennett. Bennett was last seen leaving his home at 534 Georgene Dr. NE. apt. D on Sunday, Dec. 26 at around 3 p.m.

APD says he suffers from dementia and gets easily confused and lost. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he left.

If located please contact his niece/reporting person, Ms. Michelle Minieri at 505-900-3120 or 909-273-3501 or the on call Missing Persons Unit detective at 505-242-COPS(2677).