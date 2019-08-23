APD issues Brittany Alert for missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is looking for a missing 19-year-old Nathaniel Johnson III.

Nathaniel was last seen by his family at his northeast Albuquerque home on Thursday. He has autism and authorities say he can be non-verbal with people that he doesn’t know.

He is six-foot three-inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. Nathaniel’s family says he has the mental capacity of a nine or ten-year-old and requires constant supervision and doesn’t go anywhere alone.

He does not know his way around the city of Albuquerque and can get lost. If located, the public is asked to contact Detective Lorenzo Apodaca at 505-924-6094 or 505-659-7258.