APD issues Brittany Alert for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for help locating 34 year-old Armando Partida. He was last seen leaving his group home at 2514 Gun Club Road SW.

APD said Partida is in need of constant supervision and suffers from schizophrenia, psychosis and is severely mentally diminished. He was last seen wearing a gray pullover with black pants and is missing his two front teeth. Partida is 130 lbs., 5’8″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the press release, Partida gets lost easily in Albuquerque and does not like to go to hospitals. He has been entered into NCIC as a missing person. If he is located, APD asks that his guardian, Ms. Melinda Broussard, be contacted at 505-288-2889, or the Missing Persons on-call detective at 505-242- 2677.