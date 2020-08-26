APD issues Brittany Alert for 31-year-old woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have issued a Brittany Alert for 31-year-old Desiree Lopez.

Police say Lopez left her home on foot after arguing with her parents in the early morning hours of August 25. Police say Lopez is developmentally delayed with a mentality of a six-year-old. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue capris, slide slippers, carrying a pink backpack, and glasses. She is 5’7″ weighing 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lopez is known to carry mace and a pocket knife in her backpack. Police say if you know where she is or if you see her call the APD at 505-242-2677.