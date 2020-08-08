APD investigation of sex offender leads to South Carolina sexual exploitation arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation by Albuquerque police of an alleged sex offender led to the discovery of evidence of illegal sexual exploitation of two South Carolina children by their father.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General announced it will prosecute APD’s investigation which led to the arrest of Sergei Von Hoyningen-Huene of Albuquerque. As detectives continued to process electronics seized as evidence in the Von Hoyningen-Huene case, concerning images and communications were discovered between Von Hoyningen-Huene and 42-year-old Sean Bandelier of Gaston, SC. The images contained evidence of illegal sexual exploitation by Bandelier of two young children.

Sean Bandelier

Detectives with APD contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, who then initiated an investigation which led to Bandelier admitting to sexually abusing the children along with carrying out additional illegal acts involving the children. Authorities located both children and they are now safe.

Bandelier was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree. He was booked into the Lexington, SC County Jail.