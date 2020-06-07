APD investigating west side shooting involving child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting involving a child at a West Side Saturday evening. Family members have rushed the child to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place on the 7100 block of Acton Ct. NW in the Ventana Ranch neighborhood. The condition of the child is not yet known. This is an ongoing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

