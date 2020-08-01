APD investigating west side homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide on the west side Saturday.

Police responded to a call shortly after 7:00 a.m. at the apartments at 10800 Cibola Loop Place NW. Officers discovered a dead body when they arrived. No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

