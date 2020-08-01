APD investigating west side homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comedian and daredevil Steve-O was at it again doing acrobatics while suspended over the Sandias. the one-time Albuquerque resident was in town this week and decided to stop by and help promote the Sandia Peak Tram. While he was up there he also kicked around a hacky-sack. All this while the tram was moving but the stuntman was also taking precautions.

"I'm going to let you guys in on a secret that none of you would have ever known. I'm actually wearing a harness and clipped on for safety but still, pretty creepy, and totally cool," Steve-O said.