ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus. Officials say the bus rolled over and contained a number of students, many of whom have been taken to the hospital including the driver of the Mustang involved in the crash.

APD says none of the injuries are life-threatening. The school principal is on the scene and is calling the parents of students. Parents have been asked to meet with the Principal just west of Messina and Gibson to pick up their child.

There are currently no other details available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.