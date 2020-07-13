APD investigating two fatal shootings in Albuquerque

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday evening.

The first shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at Tower Park near 86th and Tower Road SW. The victim died from their injuries.

The second shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the Target near Lomas and Eubank. The victim of that shooting was transported to a hospital where they later died.

It’s still unclear what happened at each scene and whether any arrests have been made. Both incidents are developing stories and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

