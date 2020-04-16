APD investigating two serious car crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police’s Motors Unit is investigating two serious vehicle and pedestrian crashes Wednesday.

Police say the first crashed occurred before 2 p.m. at Central Avenue and San Pablo Street in northeast Albuquerque. Police say the driver of the car struck a pedestrian who died at the scene. That driver fled the scene but was tracked down by officers at an apartment complex. Police say the driver is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the second crash occurred after 4:30 p.m. at Lomas and Rhode Island in southeast Albuquerque. Police say a pedestrian was crossing the street when struck by a sedan driving eastbound on Lomas. That pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

