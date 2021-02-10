APD investigating suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently on scene investigating a suspicious death call out in an area near Zuni Rd. and Wyoming Blvd. in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. APD says officers arrived and located a man with trauma and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded but indicated the man was beyond medical assistance.

APD says officers noticed some evidence that pointed to suspicious circumstances. Information on any suspects, the circumstances which led to the individual’s death, or the person’s identity are unknown at this time. No other information has been released at this time.

