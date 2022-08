ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday in northeast Albuquerque. Officials say man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the 5200 block of Na Pali St., near Juan Tabo Blvd. and Spain Rd.

APD’s Violent Crimes section has been activated. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.